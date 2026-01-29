Contestants fired as Lord Sugar mocks Arsenal and Liz Truss in Apprentice launch

Lord Alan Sugar took aim at Arsenal FC and former Conservative prime minister Liz Truss as he launched the 20th anniversary series of The Apprentice, firing two candidates.

The 78-year-old, who supports Arsenal’s north London Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, sacked project leaders Nikki Jetha and Georgina Newton on the BBC One business-themed reality show, after their team lost the episode’s task.

At the beginning of the episode, Lord Sugar told candidates: “Welcome to my boardroom – now it’s a special occasion this, it’s the 20th year since our own Mr (Tim) Campbell here was the first winner of The Apprentice, he never made me any money.

Nikki Jetha was fired during the episode (BBC/PA)

“Now, a lot has changed in the past 20 years, I mean, there’s been financial crashes and pandemics, not to mention Liz Truss, but there’s been two constant positives, one is this process, and the other is that Arsenal never won the league.

“Now, 20 years ago, there was a statement that I made, I don’t like liars, I don’t like cheats, I don’t like bullshitters, and I don’t like schmoozers, still remains the same, other than that, I’m quite a nice bloke.

“Right, now just because we’ve been doing this for a while, it doesn’t mean you know what’s coming next, let me tell you, you don’t.”

Lord Sugar gathered the contestants in a boardroom in Hong Kong at the end of the episode (BBC/PA)

Lord Sugar then introduced two surprise candidates, bringing the total number of contestants to 20.

He then challenged the group to go to Hong Kong, where his Amstrad business had an office in its early days, and find nine items including a dragon boat head, a Chinese calligraphy brush and an erhu musical instrument.

The teams were divided into boys, followed by adviser Baroness Karren Brady, and the girls, followed by Campbell, and it was revealed that the team who spent the least would win.

The episode challenged contestants to buy nine items in Hong Kong (BBC/PA)

At the end of the task, one half of the girls’ group finished the task two hours late as they lost their driver, and it was revealed that neither the boys or the girls had acquired all of the items.

The boys were revealed to have spent £7,273, and the girls were found to have spent £10,200, which Lord Sugar said was a “bloody disgrace”.

The totals included transport and fines for finishing late and not getting all of the items.

At the end of the episode, Lord Sugar told mortgage broker Jetha: “Nikki, yes, you put yourself forward as the project manager, very brave, but you was two hours late and you only got one item, and you were the overall project manager, and so it is with regret that you’re fired.”

He then turned his attention to Newton and said: “I think you’re your own worst enemy. You come in here, you bring two people in (to be at risk of being fired), and you say they shouldn’t be here, and so you leave me nowhere to go.

The episode also saw Georgina Newton fired (BBC/PA)

“So Georgina, regretfully, you’re fired.”

Jetha said “it just didn’t work out” on the programme, while Newton, who would have opened a touring theatrical production company had she won, said she was “really disappointed” and added that she thought she was “gone too soon”.

The latest series of The Apprentice will see its winner awarded £250,000 worth of investment into their company and the opportunity to go into business with Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice returns on BBC One next Thursday at 9pm.