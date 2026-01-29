Charli XCX says The Moment film could be the end of Brat movement

Singer Charli XCX has said her upcoming film The Moment could be the official end of her Brat album phase.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, said she would be open to doing further things around the record and cultural moment that followed its release in 2024, but said she no longer wanted to tour it.

Asked by The Moment director Aidan Zamiri, as part of US outlet Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector series, if the film was the end of Brat, she said: “It could be, but it also could give it a bit of a boost, I don’t know…

The singer said she wanted to pass the Brat movement off to her fans (Ben Birchall/PA)

“As long as I don’t have to go on tour and do more stuff… as long as I get to stay at home.”

She then confirmed that she wanted to hand the movement off to her fans.

Elsewhere in the interview, Charli was asked about being mistaken for alternative pop star Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, and said she has also been mistaken for actress Mila Kunis, which she said was “such a compliment” that she did not see herself.

She added that she had been mistaken for American model Sasha Grey, which she thought was “sick” because “she’s sick”.

Asked how she felt about people not knowing who she is, the Cambridge-born star said: “I think it depends how I’m feeling in myself that day.

“Like, sometimes it’s like a real ego bash, and other times I’m fine with it.”

Following its release in June 2024, Brat caused a frenzy on social media and inspired the “Brat summer” trend, incorporating sultry fashion choices inspired by the neon green and black album cover.

The Moment, released in the UK and Ireland on February 20, will be a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon.

The singer has immersed herself in the world of film this year, securing roles in movies including Pete Ohs’ Erupcja and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero.

She has also written an album for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Emily Bronte classic Wuthering Heights, starring Australian actors Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

The singer has already released the first three singles from the record, Wall Of Sound, Chains Of Love and House, the latter featuring a spoken word section by The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, as well as his signature harsh viola.

Since beginning her career in the 2000s, Charli XCX has achieved nine UK top 10 singles, including two number ones, and two UK number one albums.

She is best known for songs such as Guess, featuring pop star Billie Eilish, Apple, 360, and I Love It, featuring Swedish duo Icona Pop.

The full interview can be seen on the Variety Fair YouTube channel.