Charli XCX reveals her Wuthering Heights tracklist on Letterboxd

Charli XCX has published the Wuthering Heights tracklist in an online review of the film and revealed that actress and singer Sky Ferreira features on one of the new songs.

The 33-year-old musician and cinephile revealed the song names to her soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Emily Bronte novel on the social film review platform Letterboxd.

Known for sharing her opinions of films on the app, the singer used it after the Wuthering Heights world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday to publish the full list of songs on the forthcoming 12-track album.

In a post on Instagram, the singer, real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison, shared a carousel of images from the event with the final image being a screenshot of the soundtrack.

The list also revealed that singer and actress Ferreira, known for the songs Everything Is Embarrassing and You’re Not The One, features on the album in a song titled Eyes Of The World.

Charli XCX has already released three singles from the 12-track record, Chains Of Love, Wall Of Sound, and House which features a spoken word section by The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, as well as his signature harsh viola.

The newly revealed track titles includes Dying FOr You, Always Everywhere, and Out Of Myself.

Charli XCX attending the 83rd Golden Globes (Corine Solberg/PA)

The record is completed with songs titled Open Up, Seeing Things, Altars, My Reminder and Funny Mouth.

The singer previously said she was excited to create the film soundtrack as a way to “escape” into something “entirely new” following her award-winning album Brat.

She also stars in the upcoming satirical film The Moment, which is a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon that followed the release of the 2024 album, and follows her on the lead-up to her world tour.

Wuthering Heights, which stars Barbie actress Margot Robbie and Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi, will premiere in the UK on February 13 with the accompanying album out on the same day.