Bridgerton superfan wins ticket to Paris premiere following hidden camera stunt

A Bridgerton superfan was surprised with a ticket to the season four Paris premiere following an elaborate hidden camera stunt.

Sarah, a teaching assistant who works with children with additional educational needs and also cares for her disabled sister, was at the heart of an emotional ploy by Netflix – which included stepping into a makeshift regency-themed ball.

The stunt began with a trip to a fake training centre, with Sarah under the impression that she was going to a first aid course for work with her friend Hannah, who had nominated her for the surprise.

On their way to the “centre”, Netflix planted various clues along the way including changing the train station announcement to actor Luke Newton’s voice.

He said: “Hello railway riders, where are we off to today I wonder? Do we fancy Paris? Paris is always a good idea.”

As the pair stepped out of the station, a horse-drawn carriage arrived as the rail replacement service to the pair’s surprise.

More clues were planted along the way which were largely unnoticed by Sarah, with the pair arriving at the “training centre”.

Sarah was then asked to tell the group a little bit about herself including her favourite TV programme. However, as she spelled out the name of the series on a whiteboard, a fake wall opened up to reveal a regency-style ball with dozens of dancers and a string quartet.

Bridgerton S4 superfan stunt (Netflix/PA)

“It is my honour to present Lady Sarah of County Durham,” a caller announced.

He continued: “Lady Sarah, you are a most deserving and admirable person always caring for others above yourself, cherished by your community. This ball is in celebration of all you have done.

“Her majesty’s court would like to extend to you an invitation of the highest regard, will you and your friend Lady Hannah be our guest and join us for the Bridgerton premiere in Paris?”

Appearing shocked, she jokingly told her friend she thought she was going to have a heart attack before she was surprised by her family, who appeared in behind her suited up for the “ball”.

The pair were later seen at the Paris premiere, which took place on January 14 at the historic Palais Brongniart, dressed in long gowns and meeting some of the cast members including, Claudia Jessie, Yerin Ha, Thompson and a special video message from Nicola Coughlan.

Bridgerton S4 superfan stunt (Netflix/CyrilMasson/PA)

Coughlan said: “I am very excited that you are at the premiere, and I hope you’re getting your glad rags on right now and having little glass of champagne, sending you so much love. Have the best time.”

The hit romance-drama is based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, and follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family in their quest to find love.

Speaking of her experience, Sarah, said: “I am incredibly grateful to every single person we met along the way on our Bridgerton journey. There truly are no words to describe what an extraordinary adventure this has been, so thank you for giving us a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Thank you to everyone for your incredible hard work, dedication, and kindness; none of this would have been possible without you. From the most magical surprise in Newark, to stepping onto the red carpet in Paris, to connecting with so many beautiful souls, every moment meant more to me than words could ever express.”

Members of the cast and crew attend the world premiere of season four of the Netflix costume drama Bridgerton, at Palais Brongniart in Paris, France. (Ian West/PA)

The fourth season, which arrived on Netflix on Thursday, explores the burgeoning romance between Thompson and Ha’s characters, Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek.

Among the returning cast members are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton; Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury; Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton.

The latest series will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes, with part one launched on January 29 while part two will arrive on February 26.