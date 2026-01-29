Anthony McPartlin posed for selfie after eye ‘blew up’ from blocked tear duct

TV presenter Anthony “Ant” McPartlin has said he was asked for a selfie after his eye “blew up” and became swollen from a blocked tear duct.

The 50-year-old is best known for hosting ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alongside co-host Declan Donnelly, with the presenting duo better known as Ant and Dec.

Speaking on their podcast, Hanging Out With Ant & Dec, he revealed that despite having a swollen eye, his pharmacist asked if they could take a selfie together after supplying the presenter with antibiotics.

He said: “I got a bit of an itchy eye.

“Then this happened to me, that blew up.

“They said it’s a blocked tear duct so I’m on antibiotics.

“You can see my eye is bad. You can tell by my expression, I’m not in the best of moods, because my eye’s like this.

“But as I picked up the antibiotics, the pharmacist asked for a selfie.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have launched a new podcast (Ian West/PA)

“That is not just for comedic effect because I’m doing the story on the podcast, he’s like, ‘do you mind having a selfie mate?’ I’m like, now?

“I mean, of course, I said yes, but somewhere out there there’s a pharmacist with a picture of me and him smiling like this.”

He went on to appeal for the selfie taker to send in the photograph of the two together.

He said jokingly: “If you are listening to this, and it’s you, my pharmacist, send in the picture, will you?”

The Geordie presenting duo are known for hosting Britain’s Got Talent and the gameshow Ant And Dec’s Limitless Win.

They announced earlier in January the launch of their new podcast series along with their new digital channel Belta Box, which features entertainment and curated clips, including some of their best bits from shows such as Byker Grove.