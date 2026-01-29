Andi Oliver: Lily Allen been through absolute hell

TV chef Andi Oliver says Lily Allen has been through “absolute hell”, and she is “incredibly proud” of how she has rebuilt herself.

Oliver, who was speaking to Good Housekeeping UK magazine alongside her daughter Miquita Oliver, a close friend of Allen’s, said the singer had a tough time last year.

Allen’s fifth album, released in October, detailed the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband, US actor David Harbour, and the breakdown of their marriage.

Lily Allen (Victoria Jones/PA)

Miquita told the magazine: “It’s not been easy for Lily.

“But we’re still silly with each other, and I doubt the playfulness we had as children will ever leave us now.”

Andi said: “You know, Lily nearly broke last year.

“She’s been through absolute hell, and it’s been extraordinary to see her rebuild herself. I’m incredibly proud of her.

“Miquita nearly broke when she had to declare herself bankrupt but, like Lily, she rebuilt herself.”

Miquita, whose podcast Miss Me? was co-presented with Allen until last year, said becoming famous at 16 when she presented Channel 4’s Popworld gave her a “strange attitude”.

She said: “I was making more than my mum ever had before I was 20. I had a strange attitude for a while.”

Asked whether the mother-daughter duo are best friends, Andi tolf the magazine: “She’s certainly not my best friend. It’s not her job.

“It would be too much responsibility for any kid. I’m really uncomfortable with that as a concept, particularly when the child is young.”

Miquita added: “But I love hanging out with you.”

Andi also talked about the launch of her Joyful With Andi Oliver offering on YouTube later this year.

She said: “There are no television commissioners involved, so I don’t have to wait around to get it green-lit.

“It’s about celebrating positive stories with dinners, book clubs and so on.”

The pair appear on the cover of Good Housekeeping UK’s March issue, which is on sale now.