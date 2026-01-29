Actor Joel Beckett says return to EastEnders is ‘a real joy’

Actor Joel Beckett has said it was a “real joy” to return to the cast of EastEnders as he reprises the role of Jake Moon.

Beckett, who has not appeared on the soap since September 2024, is returning for a “short stint”, a BBC spokesman said.

His character Jake Moon was last seen when he briefly returned to Albert Square with Chrissie Watts, after she was released from prison.

Jake’s family are still unaware that his character is alive, but he will return to the nation’s screens next month.

Beckett said: “It was really lovely to step back onto the Square after all this time and revisit Jake.

“Being back working alongside familiar faces, as well as some brilliant new ones, was a real joy and it was good to know that Jake had been out there, alive and well.

“He returns carrying plenty of unanswered questions and the storyline takes him in some unexpected directions with real twists and turns.

“I’m excited for people to see what he’s been up to.”

An EastEnders spokesman said: “Jake returns in search of answers about what really happened at Christmas, but he gets more than he had bargained for when he learns a different version of events that leads him to question the woman he loves.

“With his conscience weighing heavy, and with multiple versions of events to contend with, only time will tell if Jake will do the right thing for not only himself, but for the sake of his family.”

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “I’m delighted to welcome Joel Beckett back to the role of Jake Moon and EastEnders for this storyline.

“Jake’s return will be a shock for many, but the biggest shocks of all will surround Jake and what he discovers about Christmas…”