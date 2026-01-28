Kneecap announce LP saying Sir Keir Starmer was ‘all the motivation we needed’

Irish rap trio Kneecap have announced a new album claiming that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer describing them as terrorists was “all the motivation we needed”.

The group, made up of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, will release their second studio album, titled Fenian, on April 24, after they hit the headlines in 2025 when O hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence.

The charge, which was eventually dropped in September last year, alleged that O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, had displayed a flag in support of Hezbollah, which is proscribed as a terror organisation by the British government, at a gig at the O2 Forum in London in 2024.

Announcing their new record on Instagram, Kneecap said: “They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap ‘terrorists’, with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself.

“We had all the motivation we needed… this isn’t a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed.

“Inspired by, and proudly named Fenian, who were warriors in Irish folklore, and later a derogatory term for the Irish.

“Now we’re using it to name everyone speaking truth to power.

“After 800 years of colonisation, they thought the Irish language would die, it didn’t.

“Thanks to Muintir na Gaeltachta, and all the Gaels who refused to let their culture and language be destroyed, and Kneecap is much the same… we haven’t gone away.

“The Paddies are back.”

The trio, who regularly rap in the Irish language, have also told fans to tune in to Jack Saunders’ BBC Radio 1 show at 7.30pm, and said further news would follow on their WhatsApp channel.

Fenian will be released on Heavenly Recordings, with its first single Liars Tale being released later on Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is currently appealing against the decision to drop O hAnnaidh’s case, which also saw prosecutors allege that the rapper could be heard saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” in video footage of the concert.

Kneecap’s performance at last year’s Glastonbury Festival, which saw them chant “f*** Keir Starmer”, also saw them face an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police, which was eventually dropped.

The group released their first full-length album Fine Art in 2024, having previously released the mixtape 3CAG in 2018, and have collaborated with Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten on the song Better Way To Live.

In between their first and second LPs, the band have released a number of standalone singles including The Recap, which looked back at their year in the press and took aim at Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch.

Kneecap also starred in their own film in 2024, directed by Rich Peppiatt, which took home a Bafta for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

The group, who have also been criticised for allegedly saying “kill your local MP” during a concert, are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language and pro-Palestine stance.

They have since apologised to the families of murdered MPs and said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.