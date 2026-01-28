Harry Styles to perform at 2026 Brit Awards following release of new song

Singer Harry Styles will perform at the 2026 Brit awards ceremony with music from his upcoming album.

The 31-year-old will take the stage at Manchester’s Co-Op live at the end of February – three years after his last performance on the Brits’ stage in 2023, which saw him take home four gongs following the release of his album Harry’s House.

It comes after the singer announced his fourth studio album – Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally – which is due for release on March 6, and released its first single Aperture last week.

Harry Styles performing on the main stage during the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend (Ian West/PA)

He joins Olivia Dean as a performer for the ceremony, which is being held in Manchester for the first time in its nearly 50-year long history.

Styles, who as kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023, also announced on Instagram last week that he would set off on a global tour – Together, Together – this summer.

Kicking off in May, the singer will perform in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Following high demand to see him live, his run at London’s Wembley Stadium was extended from six nights to 12, breaking the record for the most performances by a solo artist on a single tour at the arena.

Style’s performance at the award ceremony will be broadcast live on February 28 on ITV.

Harry Styles attending the Brit Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Nominations, which were announced last week, saw Dean and Lola Young receive the most nominations for this year’s awards – with five nods each.

Singer Sam Fender, the most recent recipient of the Mercury Prize, was also nominated in four categories including artist of the year, alternative rock act, best album for his release People Watching, as well as best song for Rein Me In, his collaboration with Dean.

Meanwhile Britpop band Pulp scored their first nomination in 30 years for the best group category, while Lily Allen – whose album West End Girl caused a stir when it was released last year for reportedly detailing the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband US actor David Harbour – was nominated in three categories: best album, artist of the year, and pop act.

Styles rose to fame in 2010 as part of the boyband One Direction, formed on the ITV reality talent show The X Factor.

He released his self-titled debut solo album a year after the band’s hiatus in 2017, and followed it up with Fine Line (2019) and Harry’s House (2022), with his debut and third record reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart, while Fine Line reached number two.

As a solo artist, Styles has had two UK number one singles with As It Was and Sign Of The Times, giving him the most commercially successful solo career of the members of One Direction.