Decision deferred on housing proposals opposed by celebrities including Jude Law

A council has deferred a decision on a proposal to build 45 new homes which is opposed by campaigners including actors Jude Law and Dominic Cooper.

The plans, put forward by Acorn Property Group, include constructing 25 flats in a four-storey and a five-storey block along with a terrace of 20 three-storey townhouses at Blackheath station car park in south London, according to council documents.

In an open letter, campaigners including Law and Cooper objected, saying the buildings are of an “overbearing, unsympathetic design” which “destroys rather than improves” the neighbourhood and could ruin its “unique character”.

Dominic Cooper has also signed the open letter objecting to the development (PA)

Other signatories include broadcaster Jools Holland, musician Manfred Mann and Miranda star Sarah Hadland.

On Tuesday evening, Lewisham Council’s planning committee deferred the decision on the proposal in order to request further information on parking, the impact on commercial activity in the area, and access arrangements including for emergency services.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor James Rathbone said the application is “extremely controversial” and has sparked a “huge level of public interest”.

He added: “It’s certainly attracted more press interest than practically anything else which has occurred at this council in my seven-and-three-quarters’ years on the council, and I think it’s important we can turn around to the thousands of people who’ve commented on this application, far more than I’ve ever seen on any other planning application, and be able to give them reassurance that we did cross all the Ts and dot all the Is.”

The open letter from those in opposition reads: “We are fortunate to have lived, worked or studied in Blackheath, one of the most historic and beautiful corners of London. But we are deeply concerned by the threat to the harmony, attractiveness, and economy of Blackheath village by Acorn’s plans to build three large blocks of dwellings on the station car park.

“The dramatic loss of parking and the uncertainty around the future of a farmers’ market which will be partly shoehorned into a narrow strip of the car park, threaten the viability of the independent shops in the already-struggling village. Blackheath will become a ghost village.”

According to a council document, a planning officer has recommended the local authority approves the plans as proposed by Acorn, subject to 43 conditions.

The proposed site currently hosts a farmers’ market every Sunday.

The committee’s next meeting will be on February 12 at 7pm.