Brooklyn Beckham posts loved-up pictures with Nicola Peltz after family feud

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has posted a series of loved-up pictures with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham after a public fallout with his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham.

The images, shared on Instagram, show the pair kissing, enjoying meals together and Nicola hugging their dog, after Brooklyn announced in a social media post last week that he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.

The celebrity parents have yet to comment on the explosive statement, which accused the couple of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and controlling narratives in the press.

In the posts, Brooklyn accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family.

The post also comes after former Spice Girls singer Lady Beckham was congratulated by Sir David and their second son Romeo for her French knighthood, which she received on Monday.

Former England footballer Sir David wrote: “Being named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you.”

Following the ceremony in Paris, Sir David posted a string of photos on Monday night that included a snap of their family as well as one with Vogue global editorial director Dame Anna Wintour.

Romeo echoed his father’s comments in an Instagram post following the ceremony.

He later posted: “No one deserves this more than you xx love you mum.”

Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckham children, did not comment on the honour after his post on January 19 seemed to confirm the rumours that have swirled since his wedding in 2022.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last week, DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the three-day celebration, claimed Nicola was left in tears after her mother-in-law had the first dance with her husband.

The DJ said US singer Marc Anthony was on stage and asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come to the stage, with guests believing it was for Nicola’s first dance with Brooklyn.

Instead, Lady Beckham is said to have been called to the stage and asked to dance with her son, prompting Nicola to leave the room in tears.

Sir David and Victoria Beckham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

DJ Fat Tony said: “What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage.

“Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage’.

“So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course, at that point, Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

“Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”