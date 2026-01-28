Brenda Blethyn, 79, has no plans to retire

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn has said she is not thinking about retiring despite approaching 80.

In an interview with Prima magazine, Blethyn also said that despite her many years in the business, she still gets impostor syndrome.

Blethyn, who made her television debut in Mike Leigh’s Grown Ups in 1980, was asked what she has learnt from her experiences in film, TV and theatre.

Brenda Blethyn said she is proud of her work on Vera (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She told the magazine: “I regret that I didn’t speak up more, for fear of being ridiculed.

“I suppose I’m someone with imposter syndrome. I’m not as bad as I was, but I certainly had it when I was younger, and I wish I’d kicked that into touch.”

Blethyn played the title role in ITV’s crime drama series Vera from 2011 until last year, and admitted she does now “miss the assuredness I had with Vera”.

She added: “I don’t mind still talking about Vera because I’m rather proud of her.

“I had to do the show for so long – it was 15 years if you count back to the pilot. She’s like an old friend.”

The Bafta award-winning actress turns 80 next month and has been filming new Channel 4 drama A Woman Of Substance.

She said: “I’m lucky to have been working all this time.

“In fact, when I was 65, I was thinking, ‘Do I retire now? Maybe that’s what I’m supposed to do?’ And then Vera came along.

“Now I’m nearly 80 and I’m not thinking about retiring at all – though perhaps I will cut back a bit and spend more time at home.”

