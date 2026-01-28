Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin embraces Nepo Baby status: ‘I think it’s so fair’

English actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin has embraced his “Nepo Baby” status and claimed that “nepotism is the appropriate word” for why he was able to pursue acting as a career.

The 28-year old, known for the After film series, is the son of Chromaphobia filmmaker Martha Fiennes and a nephew of actors Ralph and Joseph, known for Conclave and Shakespeare In Love respectively, composer Magnus Fiennes and filmmaker Sophie Fiennes.

Speaking about his career, the actor has not shied away from citing his family and his last name for opening doors within the industry.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is on the cover of Tatler’s March issue (Jack Waterlot/PA)

He told Tatler Magazine: “I don’t feel any sense of it getting my back up. I think it’s so fair.

“I would never be an actor if it wasn’t for my family being in the industry and I’m extremely lucky that they were, and nepotism is the appropriate word for why I do what I do.

“If someone told me that I don’t deserve it, then I definitely would defend myself. But no, I’m so lucky to have had the opportunities.”

Fiennes Tiffin will star in Guy Ritchie’s action-packed mystery series Young Sherlock about the origin story of the beloved detective with his uncle Joseph playing his father.

He said: “At the start of any show, I feel like I need to prove myself and everyone else that I’m relatively good at what I do.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars in Young Sherlock (Jack Waterlot/PA)

“By the time I had a scene with Joe (Joseph Fiennes) I had done weeks and months of work, so I felt confident in playing Sherlock. But all of a sudden, I was opposite Joe, and I was like, ‘Oh God, I hope Joe thinks I’m good?’

Fiennes Tiffin added that he was at first reluctant to get advice from his actor uncles as he was keen to carve his own path.

He said: “That name brings me to the table, I want to bring some of my own stuff to the table too.

“But after working with Joe, I’ve definitely asked.”

The 28-year starred alongside Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley in the 2025 rom-com Picture This.

He also appeared in the sixth Harry Potter film as a young Tom Riddle before he became antagonist Lord Voldemort, which his Academy-nominated uncle Ralph famously portrayed, adding that the experience was “nothing but fun”.

Read the full feature in the March Issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands from February 5.