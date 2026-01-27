Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood fights back tears after BBC announcement

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood fought back tears as she announced she would be leaving the BBC after more than 25 years.

Kirkwood, who will step down in April, is a familiar face to viewers on BBC Breakfast where she has been the main weather presenter since 2010.

On Tuesday morning’s show, presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay asked her to join them on the sofa after she had presented one of her regular weather segments.

Kirkwood joined the BBC in 1998 (BBC Breakfast)

A visibly emotional Kirkwood, 63, sat down and told them: “So I’m going to be leaving.

“It’s really hard – really hard – for me to say this. I love my job. I love you guys, my weather colleagues, every department I’ve worked with.

“And, of course, all the viewers I’ve been so engaged with for many years.”

Carol Kirkwood presenting the weather on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning (BBC Breakfast)

Kirkwood joked: “I don’t want to be coming in on my zimmer frame, going ‘I can’t reach the Northern Isles anymore’.”

Kirkwood joined the BBC in 1998 and has played an integral role in major events, including reporting on the sunshine and showers at Wimbledon, the Chelsea Flower Show and Royal Ascot.

She told Nugent and Kay that she wanted to spend, “more time with Steve, my gorgeous husband”.

“We only got married a couple of years ago and we’re ships that pass in the night. So I’m so looking forward to doing that.”

She also said they want the opportunity to travel, and joked: “What is a lie-in? I have no idea!”

In a statement released by the BBC, Kirkwood said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to bring you the weather every day.

“My job is something I’ve never taken for granted and I’ve loved every minute.

“From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I’ve shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather and programmes across the BBC.

“I’d like to thank them for their support and friendship which has meant the world.

“And to those watching and listening at home – thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away.

“I’ll carry with me the most wonderful memories.”

Carol Kirkwood competed on Strictly in 2015 (Guy Levy/BBC)

Kirkwood received her meteorological training at The Weather Channel, the Met Office and the BBC, before joining the BBC Weather Centre in April 1998.

She has been honoured numerous times by the Television and Radio Industries Club, where she has repeatedly been named best TV weather presenter.

In 2015 she competed in Strictly Come Dancing, reaching week eight alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

Jonathan Munro, interim chief executive at BBC News and Current Affairs, said: “Carol’s contribution to BBC News and BBC Weather has been exceptional.

“From major national moments to the everyday forecasts that are such an important part of our audience’s lives, she has set the gold standard for our accurate, valued journalism – always delivered with an appropriately sunny outlook.

“She will be greatly missed by teams across the BBC.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”