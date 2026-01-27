Victoria Beckham ‘could not be more grateful’ after receiving French knighthood

Victoria Beckham has said she “could not be more grateful” after she was given a French knighthood following a public family fallout with her eldest son.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer was named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres – a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters – on Monday night, an honour which recognises significant contributions to the arts and literature.

Lady Beckham posed for photographs on a candle-lit staircase alongside her husband, former football star Sir David Beckham, and her family with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham missing from the event after announcing last week that he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.

Lady Beckham celebrated her achievement and posted on Instagram: “I couldn’t be more grateful. Merci.”

Her husband, Sir David, praised her in the comment section and said: “A special night celebrating you for what you have achieved so far, so much more to come.

“So proud of you.”

Following the ceremony in Paris, Sir David posted a string of photos on Monday night which included a snap of their family as well as one with Vogue global editorial director Dame Anna Wintour.

Sir David wrote: “Being named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you.”

In her speech, Lady Beckham, 51, who is known for her eponymous luxury label, said: “I’m so proud to be British but France is one of the few places fashion is treated with the seriousness it deserves, as a form of art.”

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday evening, Lady Beckham added: “I’m so honoured to be named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.

“I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art.

“So to be recognised here and embraced in this way is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication. My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, for this honour.

“Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor.

“I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx”

The family photos shared by both Sir David and Lady Beckham include Cruz and his partner Jackie Apostel and Romeo and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

The Beckhams’ second child, Romeo, echoed father Sir David’s comments in an Instagram following the ceremony.

He later posted: “No one deserves this more than you xx love you mum.”

The eldest Beckham sibling, Brooklyn, did not comment on the honour after his post on January 19 seemed to confirm the rumours that have swirled since his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022.

In the posts, he accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family.

Lady Beckham, who founded her fashion label in 2008, rose to fame in the ’90s pop band The Spice Girls – known for hit songs such as Wannabe, 2 Become 1, and Say You’ll Be There.