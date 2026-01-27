Sir Ben Kingsley reprising Marvel character for fourth time

Award-winning actor Sir Ben Kingsley has said he would “never have dreamt” he would be reprising the role of Trevor Slattery for a fourth time.

Sir Ben told Radio Times magazine how he is starring as the fictional character in TV mini series Wonder Man, as part of phase six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The eight-part series will be shown on Disney+ later this week, and will see Sir Ben take on the role of Slattery once again, after previously playing the character in the Iron Man movie trilogy.

The new comedy features American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, whose character, Simon Williams, takes the lead role in a Wonder Man film remake and prepares for stardom alongside Slattery, another jobbing actor.

Sir Ben, who won the best actor Oscar for 1982’s Gandhi, told Radio Times: “Trevor is an aspiring actor who never quite hit the spotlight.

“After falling among thieves and posing as a murderous terrorist (in 2013’s Iron Man 3), he is imprisoned, then broken out of prison, and so returns to Los Angeles to try to recreate himself as a serious actor.

“This is my fourth visit to Trevor. He is a character that I would never have dreamt would span 15 years of my career.”

Sir Ben played Slattery in the first Iron Man film in 2008, before depicting him again in the second and third instalments, in 2010 and 2013 respectively.

He was also asked if he could keep only one of his many awards or accolades, which it would be.

He told the magazine: “My knighthood. I revered greatly the late Queen Elizabeth, her father’s nerve and the family’s nerve during the Second World War.”