Olivia Dean and Spiritualized to play small-scale Brits Week gigs

Pop star Olivia Dean and psychedelic rock band Spiritualized are to play small-scale gigs as part of Brits Week.

The concerts, which will raise money for War Child, will see Man I Need singer Dean perform at Manchester’s Albert Hall, while Spiritualized, who are best known for their 1997 album Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space, will play at London’s EartH Theatre.

Dean will perform on February 26, while Spiritualized will perform on February 18, and they will join a Brits Week line-up which will also see indie band The K’s play at Gorilla in Manchester on February 20.

Spiritualized have joined the Brits Week line-up (Yui Mok/PA)

Other gigs will include guitarist Jack Savoretti and singer Katherine Jenkins playing at London’s Emerald Theatre on February 25, DJ Fatboy Slim performing at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop on February 12, and Stargazing singer Myles Smith play the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on February 24.

Clare Sanders-Wright, head of live music at War Child, said: “This year’s Brits Week shows are off to yet another brilliant start and we’re thrilled to add these new names, including three more headliners in Olivia Dean, Spiritualized and The K’s, to our line-up as well as some really exciting support acts for the gigs.

“Brits Week for War Child wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of the artists, their teams, and our partners, including DHL, and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“Twenty per cent of the world’s children are living through conflict right now, and the money raised from these unforgettable shows will help War Child continue our vital work to protect, educate and stand up for as many of these children as possible. Because no child should be a part of war. Ever.”

Myles Smith will play a gig in Nottingham has part of the event (Peter Byrne/PA)

All proceeds from the shows will go towards War Child’s work providing aid, education, specialist mental health support, and standing up for the rights of children whose lives have been impacted by war.

A limited number of tickets are on sale now from the Brits Week website, which also features a £10 prize draw that gives fans the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see an artist of their choice.

Since beginning her career in the early 2010s, Dean has already had two UK top 10 albums in Messy (2023) and The Art Of Loving (2025), the latter of which reached number one.

Her single Man I Need has also topped the UK charts, and she is also known for tracks such as Nice To Each Other, So Easy (To Fall In Love) and A Couple Minutes.

Spiritualized have had three UK top 10 albums including the critically acclaimed Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space, which notably beat Radiohead’s OK Computer and The Verve’s Urban Hymns to the NME album of the year gong in 1997.

The band, led by J Spaceman, real name Jason Pierce, was formed following the break up of influential 1980s psychedelic band Spacemen 3, and their best known songs include Come Together, I Think I’m In Love and Electricity.