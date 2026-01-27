Kate Hudson says Bafta nomination feels like a ‘love letter’ from England

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has described her Bafta nomination as a “love letter” from England which has been a “real home” for her and her family.

The 46-year-old was nominated for the best actress award on Tuesday for her role in the musical drama Song Sung Blue, which she stars in alongside The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman.

Based on a true story, the film follows a couple Claire (Hudson) and Mike Sardina (Jackman) who form a Neil Diamond tribute band in pursuit of their dreams to make it as musicians.

“I am so honored to be nominated.

“England has always been a real home for me and my family so this nomination feels like a love letter back to a place that’s given us so much.

“See you soon London Town.”

The Instagram carousel also included photographs with her children along with a video which appears to show Hudson as she learned about the nomination with the actress exclaiming “oh my god” as she rushes out of a restaurant with excitement answering the phone.

It is the second Bafta nomination for the actress who first received a nod in 2001 for her role in the comedy Almost Famous.

The announcement comes days after Hudson was also nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the American entertainer in the film.

Kate Hudson attending the Song Sung Blue UK premiere at Picturehouse Central in London (Ian West/PA)

Hudson, who is also the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, is best known for starring in the rom-coms How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Bride Wars.

She has also appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the second film in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit series.

The actress shares a daughter, Rani, with her long-term partner, musician Danny Fujikawa, whom she got engaged to in 2021.

She also has two sons, Ryder and Bingham, from previous relationships.

Hudson was formerly married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000-2007 and was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy from 2011-2014.