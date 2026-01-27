Jessie Buckley tipped for Bafta nomination for Hamnet

Oscar frontrunner Jessie Buckley is expected to receive a nod for the best actress Bafta when the nominations are announced on Tuesday.

The Irish actress has proved unbeatable through awards season so far for her performance as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in Hamnet.

She has already been nominated for an Oscar and secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award.

Jessie Buckley is tipped to be nominated for a Bafta (Agata Grzybowska/Focus Features via AP)

Paul Mescal is still tipped to be nominated for the best supporting actor prize for his turn as the Bard, even though he was snubbed by the Oscars.

The big-screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the death of his young son is also likely to be nominated in the best film and outstanding British film categories.

Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s historical crime drama turned horror film, is also likely to score a string of nominations.

Ryan Coogler (left) and Michael B Jordan at the London premiere of Sinners (Ian West/PA)

The film, starring Michael B Jordan as twins, recently made history by becoming the first film to score 16 Oscar nods.

The Bafta nominations will be announced by Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson at 12pm.