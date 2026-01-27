Harry Styles breaks Wembley record for most shows by solo artist in one tour

Harry Styles has broken the record for the most performances by a solo artist on a single tour at Wembley Stadium as two new summer dates are added.

The 31-year old’s Wembley run has been extended to a total of 10 shows this summer following huge demand to see the singer live on his global tour Together, Together.

Wembley Stadium announced the new dates in a post on social media, bringing Styles up to Coldplay’s record for the most Wembley shows in one year.

Styles was originally meant to perform for a total of six shows, however, two additional nights were announced on Monday evening – with a further two added less than 24 hours later.

The newly added shows will take place on June 29 and July 1.

Styles revealed his global tour, his first in three years, in a post on Instagram last week – with dates in major cities including London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Tickets for the London gigs were available in pre-sales at 11am on Monday and are due to go on general sale at 11am on Friday.

Some fans, however, appeared to have struggled to get a pre-sale ticket, with many reporting issues with losing their place in the online queue after waiting for hours.

While others were upset at steep prices, with Ticketmaster reporting tickets ranging from £44.10 up to £466.25 for top tickets.

Harry Styles attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. (Ian West/PA)

It comes after Styles announced his fourth studio album – Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – which is due to come out on March 6, and released his first single in almost four years, Aperture, on Friday last week.

The record will be Styles’s first album since 2022 and he has kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023.

Styles launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The Worcestershire-born star released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019 and Harry’s House in 2022 – the first and third releases reached number one in the UK charts.

Styles has also had two UK number one singles as a solo artist with As It Was and Sign Of The Times, and won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.