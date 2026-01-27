David Beckham pays tribute to Victoria amid ongoing rift with Brooklyn

Sir David Beckham told his wife Victoria “nobody deserves it more than you” as she was given a French knighthood amid the ongoing family rift with their eldest son.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer was flanked by the rest of her family, including sons Cruz and Romeo and daughter Harper, as she was named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres – a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, which recognises significant contributions to the arts and literature.

Meanwhile, son Brooklyn shared a lengthy video montage on TikTok of an apparent getaway with his wife Nicola Peltz, including shots of them hugging and kissing, shortly after accusing his parents of attempting to sabotage their relationship and putting “Brand Beckham” first.

Sharing a gallery of photos from the ceremony in Paris, which included Vogue global editorial director Dame Anna Wintour, Sir David wrote: “We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham.

“Being named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you.”

In her speech, Lady Beckham, 51, who is known for her eponymous luxury label, said: “I’m so proud to be British but France is one of the few places fashion is treated with the seriousness it deserves, as a form of art.”

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday evening, Lady Beckham said: “I’m so honoured to be named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.

“I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art.

“So to be recognised here and embraced in this way is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication. My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, for this honour.

“Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor.

“I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx”

The family photos shared by both Sir David and Lady Beckham include Cruz and his partner Jackie Apostel and Romeo and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, but Brooklyn and his wife were conspicuous by their absence after Brooklyn said publicly that he does not want to reconcile with his parents.

He made headlines last week with a string of posts on his Instagram story, which seemed to confirm the rumours that have swirled since his wedding to the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz in 2022.

In the posts, he accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family.

Lady Beckham, who founded her fashion label in 2008, rose to fame in the 90s pop band The Spice Girls – known for hit songs such as Wannabe, 2 Become 1, and Say You’ll Be There.