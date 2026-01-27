Charli XCX appears in new music video alongside major reality TV star

Charli XCX has appeared in a new music video alongside an army of clones including a cameo from reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

The 31-year old singer starred in the nearly three-minute video for Brat collaborator and co-producer AG Cook’s song Residue, which features in her new satirical film The Moment.

The film, which was produced by A24, is a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon that followed the release of the singer’s Brat album in 2024, and follows her on the lead-up to her world tour.

After dropping her cigarette on the floor, Charli XCX is seen putting on a pair of black sunglasses and strutting through the hallways of a dimly lit warehouse.

As the camera follows the singer, pops of ‘Brat’ green, the distinct colour of her 2024 album, appear throughout the hallways, including stacks of her album merchandised T-shirts.

Later, a clone of the singer crosses her path before she enters a room full of Charli look-a-likes who appear standing in front of a lit-up sign that reads The Moment – the name of her upcoming film.

The screen flashes different words including ‘365’, ‘girl move on’ and ‘it’s over’ before eventually the army of clones start whipping their hair and gyrating around the warehouse floor.

The video ends with only one final Charli-like figure in front of the sign before revealing her identity as reality star Jenner as she takes one last puff of a cigarette.

Jenner is best known for appearing in her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and for her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The upcoming film stars the 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, as a fictionalised version of herself – alongside the likes of Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard and Rosanna Arquette.

The film also features a soundtrack by AG Cook.

The Moment will be released in the US on January 30, and will be available to watch in British and Irish cinemas from February 20.