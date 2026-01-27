Cate Blanchett to perform at National Theatre as 2026 programme released

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is one of a host of acclaimed actresses who will be performing at the National Theatre this year.

Releasing details of its programme for 2026, the London-based theatre said Sandra Oh will make her debut at the venue, while Lesley Manville, Francesca Mills and Letitia Wright are also on the line-up.

The theatre, which is aiming to ramp up its local, national and global reach, will facilitate two international transfers and two national tours, while it will continue its aim to reach every child in the UK before they leave school.

This will see last year’s production of Bacchae adapted by Nima Taleghani tour schools across England for nine weeks this autumn.

National Theatre director and co-chief executive Indhu Rubasingham (National Theatre/PA)

Blanchett, who won Oscars for her roles in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, will star alongside Nina Hoss and Ella Lily Hyland in Benedict Andrews’ new production Electra / Persona in August.

The production fuses two plays – Sophocles’ myth Electra and Ingmar Bergman’s celebrated 1966 film Persona – into one theatrical event, spanning more than 2,000 years between the ancient and the modern.

Meanwhile, Killing Eve star Oh will perform alongside Paul Chahidi and Abigail Cruttenden in a refreshed adaptation of Moliere’s social satire The Misanthrope, from June – with the main character, Alceste, reimagined as a woman.

And Black Panther actress Wright will join Aliyah Odoffin, Wilf Scolding, Ashley Thomas and Lorraine Toussaint in the revival of Tracey Scott Wilson’s newsroom-based thriller The Story.

Directed by National Theatre associate artist Clint Dyer, it will begin previewing in August.

As it approaches its 20th anniversary next year, War Horse will return to the National Theatre in May.

Joey the life-size horse puppet from War Horse will be returning to the National Theatre (PA)

Based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel and adapted by Nick Stafford, War Horse has won more than 25 major awards including the Tony Award for Best Play and has been seen by more than 8.8 million people worldwide.

This production is directed by Tom Morris alongside revival director Katie Henry, with casting yet to be announced.

This year’s line-up also includes the UK premiere of critically-acclaimed Portuguese play Catarina And The Beauty Of Killing Fascists for a limited, one-week run in September, while a brand new production of Jim Cartwright’s The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice, starring Mills.

And The Crown star Manville will perform alongside Rivals actor Aidan Turner in a major revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in the spring.

Lesley Manville will star in a major revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses (PA)

As the National Theatre gears up to celebrate 60 years of activity on Broadway next year, two plays will be transferring to New York in 2026: Robert Hastie’s Hamlet and Alexander Zeldin’s The Other Place.

Indhu Rubasingham, director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre, said: “I can’t wait to dive into this year with an extraordinary group of emerging and world-renowned artists coming to the National Theatre, many for the first time.

“From bold new voices to international collaborators, this is a year that celebrates the full breadth of talent on our stages and behind the scenes. It’s a privilege to stage work that theatrically explodes, surprises and challenges us to see the world anew.

“Bringing this range of exhilarating productions to audiences in the UK and around the globe is what the National Theatre is all about.”

Kate Varah, executive director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre, said: “Our 2026 season is about sharing stories locally, nationally and globally.

“In a new commitment to take productions straight from our stages to partner theatres across the country, we will undertake a major nationwide tour of The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice starring the captivating Francesca Mills.

“As we gear up to celebrate 60 years of working in the US next year, I’m thrilled we are transferring two vital and resonant pieces of theatre to New York – Robert Hastie’s Hamlet and Alexander Zeldin’s The Other Place, with more shows in the pipeline.

“We are so proud to be sharing with audiences in New York a range of impactful stories showcasing the best of British theatre.

“In this way, along with our growing digital footprint, we are opening doors in the UK and around the world like never before.”