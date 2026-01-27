Shropshire Star
Close

Bafta nominations in full

One Battle After Another leads the nods.

By contributor Laura Harding, Deputy Entertainment Editor
Published
Supporting image for story: Bafta nominations in full
The Bafta nominations have been announced (Jonathan Brady/PA)

One Battle After Another leads the Bafta nominations with 14 nods, with Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme following close behind.

Here are the nominations in full.

Best Film

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later
The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve

 Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Ceremony Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)
My Father’s Shadow Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)
Pillion Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)
A Want In Her Myrid Carten (Director)
Wasteman Cal Mcmau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

83rd Golden Globes awards – Los Angeles
Jessie Buckley has been nomninated (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo Dicaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan -I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

 Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion

 Film Not In The English Language

It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice Of Hind Rajab

 Documentary

2000 Meters To Andriivka
Apocalypse In The Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio M
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2

Children’s & Family Film

Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2

Casting

I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

 Editing

F1
A House Of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Costume Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Make Up & Hair

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

 Production Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

 Sound

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare

 Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How To Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus

British Short Animation

Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys In Paradise

British Short Film

Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling