Bafta nominations in full
One Battle After Another leads the nods.
One Battle After Another leads the Bafta nominations with 14 nods, with Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme following close behind.
Here are the nominations in full.
Best Film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later
The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
The Ceremony Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)
My Father’s Shadow Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)
Pillion Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)
A Want In Her Myrid Carten (Director)
Wasteman Cal Mcmau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo Dicaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan -I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
Director
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Original Screenplay
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Film Not In The English Language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters To Andriivka
Apocalypse In The Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated Film
Elio M
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2
Children’s & Family Film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Editing
F1
A House Of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Costume Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Make Up & Hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How To Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
British Short Animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys In Paradise
British Short Film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling