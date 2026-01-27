Bafta nominations in full

One Battle After Another leads the Bafta nominations with 14 nods, with Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme following close behind.

Here are the nominations in full.

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Ceremony Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

My Father’s Shadow Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

Pillion Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

A Want In Her Myrid Carten (Director)

Wasteman Cal Mcmau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

Jessie Buckley has been nomninated (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo Dicaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan -I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Film Not In The English Language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters To Andriivka

Apocalypse In The Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio M

Little Amelie

Zootropolis 2

Children’s & Family Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Editing

F1

A House Of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Costume Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Make Up & Hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How To Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys In Paradise

British Short Film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)