Bafta 2026 film nominations: Key numbers and trends

Here are some of the key statistics and trends from this year’s Bafta film nominations, including gender, nationality and the front-runners:

– Most nominations

One Battle After Another has bagged the most nominations for this year’s awards (14), just ahead of Sinners (13), followed by Hamnet and Marty Supreme (11 each), then Frankenstein and Sentimental Value (eight each).

These are the same six films that led the pack at last week’s Oscar nominations, but in a different order.

Sinners picked up the most Oscar nods (a record 16), three ahead of One Battle After Another (13), with Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value all with nine and Hamnet with eight.

The total of 14 Bafta nominations for One Battle After Another is two more than last year’s front-runner Conclave, which picked up 12, and is one ahead of 2024’s favourite Oppenheimer (13).

It equals the 14 nominations for All Quiet On The Western Front in 2023.

The film that holds the record for the most nominations in Bafta history is Gandhi, which picked up 16 in 1983.

– Gender

In 2022, women made up half of the six nominees for best director, and in 2021 they outnumbered men by four to two.

Hamnet’s Chloe Zhao picked up the best director award in 2021 for Nomadland (Ian West/PA)

This year, as in 2023, 2024 and 2025, just one woman has been nominated: Chloe Zhao for Hamnet.

Zhao is one of only three women in Bafta history to be named best director, picking up the award in 2021 for Nomadland.

The other two are Kathryn Bigelow (for The Hurt Locker in 2010) and Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog in 2022).

With nods in 11 categories, Hamnet has set a new Bafta record for the most nominations for a film directed by a woman.

Four female directors on this year’s longlist for best director did not make it into the final nominees: Kaouther Ben Hania (The Voice Of Hind Rajab), Kathryn Bigelow (A House Of Dynamite), Hikari (Rental Family) and Lynne Ramsay (Die My Love).

Of the six nominees for best cinematography, one is female: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, for the film Sinners.

She is the first non-white woman to be nominated for a cinematography Bafta, following her similar historic first in last week’s Oscar nominations.

No woman has ever won the Bafta or Oscar for best cinematography.

– First-timers

Of the 24 people nominated across the performance categories, eight are first-time Bafta nominees, down from 14 last year and 11 in 2023.

Sinners director Ryan Coogler has been nominated for a Bafta for the first time (Ian West/PA)

It is also well below the 19 first-timers in 2022 and 21 in 2021.

Two of the six people up for best director are first-time Bafta nominees: Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme) and Ryan Coogler (Sinners).

– Ethnicity

A total of four of the 24 nominees across the performance categories are non-white.

This is down from five last year and six in 2024.

It is the lowest number of non-white acting nominees since 2020, when the entire list was white.

By contrast, in the following year, 2021, 16 of the 24 nominees were non-white.

The most ethnically diverse category this year is supporting actress, where two of the six nominees are non-white: Wunmi Mosaku (for Sinners) and Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another).

Michael B Jordan (Sinners) has been nominated for best actor, while Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another) is among the nominees for best actress.

All six of the nominees for supporting actor are white.

– Nationality

A range of nationalities is represented in the 2026 acting nominations, with Australian, Irish, Norwegian, Puerto Rican and Swedish nominees making the list, along with the UK and United States.

Across the four acting categories, UK actors make up just five of the 24 nominees: the same number as the past three years.

No UK performers have been nominated for best actress, the first time this has happened since 2020.

Robert Aramayo is the sole UK hopeful in the best actor category, while Peter Mullan is the only UK nominee for best supporting actor – in both instances, for their roles in the film I Swear.

The UK’s strongest category is best supporting actress, where three of the six nominees are British: Wunmi Mosaku (for Sinners), Carey Mulligan (The Ballad Of Wallis Island) and Emily Watson (Hamnet).

Among the UK talent missing out on a nod are Brenda Blethyn (Dragonfly), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Harry Melling (Pillion) and Andrea Riseborough (Dragonfly), all of whom made it to the longlist of nominations.

Ireland has bagged two nominations this year: Jessie Buckley (best actress) and Paul Mescal (best supporting actor), both for Hamnet.