Victoria Beckham thanks family as she is honoured by French Ministry of Culture

Fashion designer and Spice Girl Lady Victoria Beckham has thanked her family and first “investor”, Sir David Beckham, after being honoured by the French Ministry of Culture.

Lady Beckham, 51, known for her eponymous luxury label, was named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres – a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, which recognises significant contributions to the arts and literature.

It comes amid a public family fallout with her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, after he shared an explosive statement on his Instagram last week, accusing his parents of controlling narratives in the press and putting “Brand Beckham” first.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday evening, Lady Beckham said: “I’m so honoured to be named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.

“I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art.

“So to be recognised here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication. My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour.

“Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor.

“I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx”

The post also included a number of photographs featuring Lady Beckham with Dame Anna Wintour, Sir David and a photograph with her family, Harper, Cruz and his partner Jackie Apostel and Romeo and his girlfriend Kim Turnball.

The eldest of the Beckham children, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, did not appear to be at the ceremony after announcing he does not want to reconcile with his parents.

Lady Beckham made her mark in the fashion industry after founding her label in 2008.

She first rose to fame in the 90s pop band The Spice Girls – known for their hit songs Wannabe, 2 Become 1, and Say You’ll Be There.