Three stars pass selection in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Former Love Island stars Dani Dyer-Bowen and Gabby Allen and retired Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm have passed the course in the latest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The Channel 4 show sees 14 celebrity contestants undergo a version of a Special Forces selection course, putting them through extreme mental and physical challenges.

On Monday night, the series finale of the reality TV show saw Dyer-Bowen, Allen and Seebohm tearfully embrace as they found out they had passed the course, following a gruelling final challenge.

During the episode, the contestants faced a hostage situation which saw them pushed to their emotional limits over the course of 12 hours.

The tough task caused Australian former Olympic swimmer Mack Horton and World Cup-winning former rugby player Ben Cohen to withdraw from the process, leaving three celebrities remaining.

The recruits were interrogated, detained with blindfolds on and subjected to uncomfortable sounds such as a baby crying.

Dyer-Bowen, 29, was among the contestants who broke down in tears during the final stretch of the eight-day process, and she was seen saying: “This is so horrible.”

Following the task, instructors then evaluated the three remaining candidates, to decide who had passed the SAS selection process.

Announcing the news, chief instructor Billy Billingham said: “Just because you stand on the finish line doesn’t mean you’ve passed this course. You chose to come into our arena.”

He added: “It’s a rare moment to say congratulations to all three of you, you’ve passed this course.”

Dyer-Bowen shared a tearful embrace with Allen and Seebohm, and told her fellow recruits: “We did it girls.”

After the group celebrated, the reality TV star, who is married to West Ham United footballer Jarrod Bowen, said: “Every single moment was horrendous.”

The episode then showed a series of confessionals from the successful contestants before they embarked on the programme.

During her confessional, Dyer-Bowen said: “If I pass this, I can do anything.”

Allen, 33, told the cameras: “When I leave the course I want to know I’ve done everything I could. I want to make myself proud.”

Other stars who took part in the show included TV personality Jessika Power, social media stars Jack Joseph and Cole Anderson-James, and Gladiator and Olympian Toby Olubi.

Neighbours actors Ryan Moloney and Natalie Bassingthwaighte, international cricketers Graeme Swann and Brad Hodge and Home And Away actor and musician Axle Whitehead completed the line-up.

All episodes of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Series 8 are available to stream on Channel 4.