The Traitors to take to the stage with theatrical production announced for 2027

Hit TV show The Traitors is being adapted for a theatrical production which is set to debut in 2027, it has been announced.

Last week, the programme saw traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby crowned the winners of its fourth series in a tense episode which had overnight ratings averaging 9.4 million viewers, according to the BBC.

Production companies Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions have revealed that the globally successful TV show will be taking to the stage in London next year.

The stage production is set to launch next year (Ian West/PA)

The stage production is being written by comedy writer and actor John Finnemore, who is best known for the BBC radio sitcom Cabin Pressure, and will be directed by Olivier Award winner Robert Hastie.

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said: “Taking The Traitors from screen to stage is a hugely exciting next step for this much-loved brand.

“Partnering with Neal Street Productions, a true theatrical powerhouse, allows us to reimagine the show as a bold and surprising theatrical performance.

“Faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out as we reveal a thrilling new hunting ground for our traitors.”

Caro Newling, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, said: “In developing The Traitors for the stage, Neal Street and Studio Lambert have curated a team of brilliant faithful theatre-makers led by director Rob Hastie and writer John Finnemore to bring a bold, structural twist to the format that only the live medium can provide.”

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors UK (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, follows a group of 22 contestants – the majority of whom are known as faithfuls – as they try to seek out the murderous traitors among them who kill off players in the middle of the night in an attempt to win a cash prize.

The award-winning show, set in the Scottish Highlands, sees contestants complete challenges to win money for the prize pot and try to find the traitors and banish them at a roundtable discussion each night.

The BBC launched a celebrity spin-off last autumn which saw comedian Alan Carr snatch victory from faithfuls, historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.

It was a ratings winner for the broadcaster with the final attracting 14.9 million viewers, the biggest TV audience of 2025.

The UK version of the show first launched in 2022, and was adapted from the original Dutch version called De Verraders which was created in 2021.

The franchise has seen global success, with adaptations in countries including Ireland, Australia, France, Canada and the USA.

Further details about the theatrical adaptation of The Traitors are yet to be announced.