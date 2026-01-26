Gary Barlow: Moving Brit Awards to Manchester ‘should have happened years ago’

Take That star Gary Barlow has welcomed the Brit Awards moving to Manchester, claiming that the music industry is “not just about London”.

The annual British music awards ceremony will be hosted in the North West for the first time after being held in the capital for its near 50-year history.

Speaking at a special screening event for his band’s new eponymous Netflix documentary series, Barlow, 55, praised the move, adding that it should have happened five years ago

Barlow told the Press Association: “Manchester’s now such a place for media, we’ve got Media City there.

“People who were trained in like camera work were never trained in areas like that. So it’s such a massive thing for the country.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all the Brits are there, in fact it should have been there five years ago just because it’s not just about London, the music industry.

“In fact, London’s probably down the list you know, it’s so much regional talent.

“Look back in history and see where bands and artists have come from all over the country, not just in London.

Take That’s Gary Barlow attending the special screening of the Take That docuseries at London’s Battersea Power Station (Ian West/PA)

On how to further spotlight regional talent, Barlow added: “I think we are.

“I think that’s one of the benefits of having an internet-based industry now, is that you can be anywhere. Doesn’t matter where you are.

“Even as artists working we can be anywhere. We can be songwriters and live anywhere now because the world’s a smaller place.”

Formed in 1989 in Manchester, Take That were originally made up of Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

The band broke up in 1996 after Williams’ departure with the four remaining band members reuniting in 2005 until Orange left in 2014.

Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Gary Barlow (Ian West/PA)

The trio of Barlow, Owen and Donald have continued to perform together as a band and released new music, announcing earlier this year their summer 2026 UK and Ireland tour which will take place ahead of the release of the group’s 10th studio album.

The band’s new series recounts their rise to fame from early beginnings through to their dramatic split and subsequent comeback, with rare behind-the-scenes footage.

Barlow described looking back at the group’s archived footage as being “definitely moving” with Owen adding that he felt most emotional when it showed the group as they are now.

Barlow said: “I think it’s one thing remembering a time and a place but it’s another thing seeing it and when it’s weaved into a story like ours, it’s very emotional, definitely, as you get taken right back there.

“I think it’s a really lovely reminder of those years. You know, they were different times.

Take That at the special screening of their docuseries (Ian West/PA)

Owen added: “I was most emotional when it got to us now.

“When I watched it, watching us jumping around and full of all that energy and excitement, I was like ‘wow, look at all that energy’.

“And then it went 15 years later and it showed us now and I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve got old’.

“We’ve been around a long time.”

Take That are best known for chart-topping hits including Never Forget, Back For Good and Babe, and more recent singles Shine and Greatest Day.

Take That is on Netflix on Tuesday January 27.