Former One Direction star Harry Styles announces two extra Wembley tour dates

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has added two extra Wembley Stadium dates to his forthcoming tour this summer.

The 31-year-old singer revealed his global tour – which includes dates in major cities including London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney, beginning in May this year – in a post on Instagram last week.

Styles’s first tour in three years, titled Together, Together, will include shows at London’s Wembley Stadium for eight nights this summer – including the newly announced dates of June 26 and June 27.

Tickets for the London gigs were available in pre-sales at 11am on Monday and are due to go on general sale at 11am on Friday.

Fans took to social media on Monday to complain about problems with buying pre-sale tickets, with some reporting issues with losing their place in the online queue after waiting for hours.

Many others were upset at steep prices, with Ticketmaster reporting tickets ranging from £44.10 up to £466.25 for top tickets.

The tour announcement came days after the singer revealed his first single in almost four years, titled Aperture.

Styles also recently announced his fourth studio album – Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – which is due for release on March 6.

Rumours of a new album began when posters were put up around cities, including New York and Manchester, bearing the phrase “We Belong Together”.

Styles launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The Worcestershire-born star released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019 and Harry’s House in 2022 – the first and third releases reached number one in the UK charts.

Styles has also had two UK number one singles as a solo artist with As It Was and Sign Of The Times, and won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.