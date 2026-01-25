Zendaya calls fiance Tom Holland her ‘favourite person’ to work with

Zendaya has named fiance Tom Holland as her “favourite person” to work with, praising his calming presence on set.

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror, the 29-year-old actress also discussed her deep connection to the UK, saying returning feels like “coming home” with the couple splitting their time between Los Angeles and the UK when not on set.

“Honestly, I know people might think it’s awkward, he is my favourite person to work with,” she said of the Spider-Man actor.

Zendaya has revealed her favourite person to work with (Ian West/PA)

“On set he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everybody he works with.

“I might be a little biased but he is not only my favourite person, he is my favourite person to work with.”

Zendaya also spoke about the challenges of balancing their personal lives with their public careers.

“Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things like go out for dinner, but at the same time we want to protect our privacy,” she said.

The Euphoria star first met Holland on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and confirmed their relationship in November 2021.

The couple will reunite on the big screen in 2026 with roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Though born and raised in California, Zendaya admitted feeling a special connection to the UK.

“I think because so much of our work is in LA, [the UK] can’t be a permanent home right now. But it does feel like a home to me,” she told the outlet.

“When I go to the UK, I don’t feel like a visitor anymore.

“I understand British slang, I get the culture, and I know a ‘nice cup of tea’ makes everything right. It really feels like coming home, and I love the people.

But the actress joked about one British treat she just cannot get into: “I will never understand the fascination with Jaffa Cakes. They just don’t make sense to me.”