Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey says ‘hard not to laugh’ during intimate scenes

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has admitted he finds it “hard not to laugh” during the intimate scenes on the Regency romance show.

The hit costume drama is based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, and follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family in their quest to find love.

Bailey, 37, stars in the Netflix show as the eldest son of the Bridgerton clan, Anthony, and the role rocketed him to global fame.

Jonathan Bailey rose to fame after appearing in Netflix hit Bridgerton (Ian West/PA)

During an interview with the Mirror, the actor admitted that he thinks the steamy romantic scenes the show is known for are “a bit silly” to film.

Bailey told the newspaper: “I know the sex scenes look glamorous, but on set with cameras, tens of people, intimacy coordinators and everything else – it actually feels a bit silly.

“It’s incredibly hard not to laugh.”

He added: “I know the sex scenes have been a hot topic, but as a cast we get more excited by other scenes which require in-depth emotions.”

Bailey went on to say he likes to make sure that intimate scenes “mean something” and add to his performance, and said: “I’m not a fan of, ‘Lets get our kit off because we have a scene to film’.”

The star said the new season of Bridgerton ‘starts off with a bang’ (Ian West/PA)

The star also spoke about the upcoming season of Bridgerton, ahead of the first part’s arrival on Netflix later this month.

He said: “It isn’t a slow start. I can’t wait for fans to see the first episode – it really starts off with a bang.”

The fourth season will explore the burgeoning romance between Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha’s characters, Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, who meet during a masquerade ball.

Bailey also spoke about being named the “sexiest man alive” by People magazine last year.

He said the title is “hilarious”, adding: “But at the same time very flattering. I mean, who wouldn’t be flattered?”

Following his role in Bridgerton, Bailey has gone on to star in Jurassic World Rebirth, and in the recent film adaptation of Wicked and its sequel, Wicked: For Good.

He recently announced he will be on stage at the Barbican Theatre in London next summer, as he joins Wicked co-star Ariana Grande for the musical revival of Stephen Sondheim’s critically-acclaimed play, Sunday In The Park With George.

The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes, with part one arriving on January 29 and part two on February 26.