Islanders on Lewis celebrate as local ‘happy chappy’ Stephen wins Traitors

Islanders on Lewis are celebrating after local “happy chappy” Stephen Libby won The Traitors in a tense final episode.

However, those who know the 32-year-old say his honest nature means he would have found the need to deceive his fellow contestants “quite difficult”.

Stephen and fellow Traitor Rachel triumphed in the BBC reality gameshow after forming a pact with each other early in the series.

They outmanoeuvred all of the faithful contestants and ensured they were the final two standing at the round table.

However, the two traitors were faithful to each other and split the prize pot of £95,750, taking home £47,875 each.

They became the first pair of traitors to win the gameshow together.

Stephen, a cyber security consultant, is from the Outer Hebrides island of Lewis but now lives in London.

He returned home to the island’s capital Stornoway last week ahead of the final episode being aired, visiting the Blue Lobster cafe which is displaying some of his father Donald’s artwork.

The cafe shared a video of a cloaked Stephen winking at the camera while drinking a coffee, posting online that they are “so extremely proud of this island lad for representing the Isle of Lewis with such impeccable style & so very graciously”.

Jayne Macritchie, who owns the Blue Lobster, said Stephen’s family are “ecstatic” at his win and the island community was riveted by the final episode on Friday evening.

She told the Press Association: “I was completely glued, I’ve never watched it before.

“We were all glued.”

Ms Macritchie knows Stephen from his time on Lewis and said he would have struggled with the deceptive nature of the show. She “He’s just such a lovely, happy chappy. He’s such a genuine person.

“I’m pretty sure he would have found it quite difficult.”

She said she never doubted that Stephen would stick to his pact with fellow traitor Rachel, who is a director of communications from Newry in Northern Ireland.

Ms Macritchie said: “I think as an islander, keeping a promise to someone is quite important.

“I feel the Celts are all similar in their ways and their loyalties.”

Stephen’s father Donald makes woodwork art pieces from driftwood which washes up on the shores around Stornoway.

Other businesses around Lewis have also been celebrating Stephen’s win.

A gift shop Sandwick Bay Candles posted a picture of one of their products with the message “there’s a traitor on this island” written on the side of the candle.

The shop said: “Think I may have to make some more of these now.”

Tour company Heb360 also posted online to congratulate Stephen, saying: “The Islands are full of surprises.”

Stephen and Rachel were revealed as the winners on Friday (Paul Chappells/Studio Lambert/BBC)

Eilidh Lang is vice-chairwoman of the HebCelt festival, which celebrates music and culture in the Outer Hebrides.

She said it was a “fantastic surprise” for the close-knit island community on Lewis to see Stephen enter the hit BBC show.

She said Stephen’s ethical dilemma was etched across his face throughout the series, saying: “He had the internal moral conflict happening, you can see that happening right to the end.”

She continued: “I’m so pleased he did it, he’s such a lovely guy and I think that really came through.

“The whole community was completely behind him.”

Ms Lang added: “I think islanders might be underestimated a lot of the time. I think he proved a lot of people wrong about that.

“Islanders are incredibly resilient people.”