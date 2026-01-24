Identities of two contestants revealed on The Masked Singer

Singer Kate Nash and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke are the latest celebrities to be unmasked in a spy-themed episode of The Masked Singer.

Nash, 38, was revealed to be Monkey Business and Du Beke, 59, was Arctic Fox in the show, which sees celebrities perform while wearing elaborate costumes.

The ITV singing competition is hosted by presenter Joel Dommett, and the special episode saw former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards join the judging panel, which is made up of Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall.

Foundations singer Kate Nash was voted off the show by the studio audience (Ben Birchall/PA)

The double elimination saw the two contestants leave the show on Saturday night, after Nash received the fewest votes from the studio audience, and the judges voted Du Beke off the show.

After being unmasked, Foundations singer Nash performed a rendition of As Long As He Needs Me, from the 1960 musical Oliver!

Later in the show, after the judges chose to save Red Panda instead of Arctic Fox, Du Beke was unmasked.

After his identity was revealed, he told judges: “I’m so glad you thought for a long time I was a drag queen, because I was keeping it full RuPaul.”

He added: “I’ve loved every second of it.”

The show ended with Du Beke singing a cover of Barbra Streisand’s number-one hit, Woman In Love.

Anton Du Beke was Arctic Fox on The Masked Singer (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking after leaving the show, Nash said it was “quite fun” to disguise her voice, and said she used musical theatre to hide her identity.

She said: “I just thought if I do this, I have to disguise my voice. Otherwise I’ll just open my mouth and everyone will just say that’s Kate Nash in a monkey suit.

“It was quite fun to disguise it and then again with the musical theatre, putting the character and the emotion in was really fun. I liked it.”

The singer went on to say she had fun on the show, adding: “It was nice to just have a laugh, sing some songs and enjoy the performance and music.”

She added: “I’m not interested in a person if they haven’t got a silly billy inside them.”

Meanwhile, after his elimination, Du Beke said: “I’ve had such fun. It’s been brilliant fun and that’s what I’m going to take away really.

“I’ve loved working with the vocal coaches. I’ve loved belting out a bit of Shirley Bassey, a bit of Barbra Streisand, Tony Hadley.”

He said appearing on the show was a “joy”, adding: “I’m just huge fan and I know my children are loving this. I haven’t told them, I’ve been very good.

“When they see the unveiling they are going to be overwhelmed. It’s going to be brilliant.”

The espionage-themed episode also saw presenter Dommett, 40, introduce a mascot dressed as a mole who gave the judges clues regarding the masked singers’ identities.

The mascot, called Mole Dommett, is set to be unmasked next week.

Remaining singers whose identities have yet to be revealed include Conkers, Toastie, Moth, Can Of Worms and Sloth.

The Masked Singer returns next Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.