Traitors star Stephen reveals tactics behind his show-stopping wardrobe

Traitors champion Stephen has said he selected his flamboyant wardrobe to distract from his red face.

The cyber security expert, who won the show with fellow traitor Rachel, won an army of fans for his bold and chic ensembles, which often featured wide trousers and block colours.

Discussing his fashion choices on spin-off show Uncloaked, he said: “Before going into the castle I knew I’ve got a very red face.

Stephen won fans for his fashion choices (Cody Burridge/BBC)

“This is something my partner did say to me, ‘what the hell are you doing to do about your face in there?’

“So, I thought if I distract them from the neck down maybe they won’t notice the neck up.

“So, I just thought if I wear clothes that are a bit flamboyant and loud then maybe they will just be going, ‘Oh Stephen, you look really great today’ rather than looking up here going, ‘You’re a traitor.'”

“It was all tactics, and I love that kind of fashion as well, but I think it did help distract a bit.”

Uncloaked host Ed Gamble said his question after watching each episode was “Where did Stephen get his jacket from?”, to which Stephen replied: “You and the rest of the country.”