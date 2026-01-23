The Traitors finale reveals tense banishment following roundtable deadlock

Faithful James has been banished from the castle during the series finale following a nail-biting roundtable deadlock.

James’ fate was left to chance after he received the same number of votes as traitor Rachel during the penultimate episode of the BBC reality game show.

Host Claudia Winkleman broke the deadlock by presenting them each with a small chest, however, only the player who selected the box with a shield in it would make it through to the final.

James, one of the contestants in series four of BBC1’s The Traitors. (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Friday’s finale revealed that Rachel narrowly escaped banishment after pulling a shield from her box.

Prior to revealing his identity as a faithful, James said: “It’s been amazing.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself, and it’s just been an incredible experience.

“I feel strangely serene right now. What a game. Thank you.

“The first round table, when the blindfolds went on, I was selected immediately, and have been from the start as a t-t-traithful…faithful.

“Good luck everyone. Good luck. It’s been a pleasure.”

(left to right) Matthew, Rachel and Sam at breakfast in BBC1’s The Traitors before their latest challenge (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

His banishment marked the final time a player would reveal their true identity to the remaining contestants which means the remaining faithfuls will need to trust their gut instinct if they think they have caught all the traitors in the group and come to a unanimous agreement to end the game.

Rachel and Stephen were chosen as traitors when the new series began earlier this month and are joined by faithfuls, Jade, Faraaz and Jack as finalists.

If a traitor remains in the show at the end of the final episode, they will have the opportunity to steal the prize pot from the faithfuls – which currently stands at £76,750.