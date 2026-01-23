Roxy Wilson says her mum leaving The Traitors early was a ‘blessing in disguise’

The Traitors star Roxy Wilson has said her mother and fellow contestant Judy Wilson being banished from the show early was a “blessing in disguise”.

Wilson was murdered in Thursday’s episode of the BBC reality game show, and presenter Claudia Winkleman revealed to a room of shocked fellow contestants that she was the daughter of Judy, the first player to be banished from the castle.

Speaking about her mother’s departure from the show on BBC Radio London, Wilson said: “To be honest, at the beginning I was a bit gutted.

Wilson also spoke about her regrets over her voting at the roundtable (Euan Cherry/BBC/PA)

“But then I was like, ‘at least I don’t have the worry of calling her mum in front of everybody’…

“I did (call her mum), yeah, no-one heard but yeah, I think that was really tricky not to call her mum, so I think I would have given the secret away, so it was a blessing in disguise that she left.”

She went on to say that she had been “waiting so long” to tell her fellow contestants the secret.

Wilson added: “I was like, at least I still know something they don’t know.

“So then to see their reactions, I think Faraaz was eating a grape and it fell out of his mouth or something.

“So it’s just so cool, I was like, ‘yes, I’ve at least got one over on them’, so that was good.”

In another interview on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills, Wilson – who announced she was pregnant with her first child earlier this month – said Judy was looking forward to becoming a grandmother for the 12th time.

Wilson said: “She’s (Judy) buzzing, I mean, she’s got 11 grandkids already, so this is the 12th, but she’s excited…

“So for me, it’s like the first baby, a novelty, and she’s like, ‘yeah, another one, come on’.”

She also said she was surprised when she found out fellow contestant Stephen Libby was a traitor, and expressed regret in voting to banish fellow faithful James Baker.

Wilson added: “Poor James, well, in my head, I was so right, and I have a habit of sticking quite strongly to my guns.

“So I think, yeah, in the game, it’s the game, but yeah, he was obviously not a traitor.”

On being adamant Libby was not a traitor, she said: “I think he is now, I was honestly shook, I was just like, ‘oh, man’, this is it.

“I mean, I might as well have kept the blindfold on the whole way through the game at that point, but he’s so friendly and charismatic and just lures you in, and so I was just like, ‘yeah, no, it’s never him, never him’.”

Thursday’s episode of The Traitors finished on a cliffhanger ending with both Baker and traitor Rachel Duffy tied on votes for that evening’s banishment, meaning their fate was to be decided by the chest of chance.

The player who chooses the chest with a shield in it during Friday’s final episode will remain in the game.

The final episode of the latest series of The Traitors airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 8.30pm.