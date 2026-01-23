Harry Styles reenacts Dirty Dancing lift in newly released music video

Harry Styles has reenacted the dance lift from the musical Dirty Dancing in his newly released music video.

The 31-year old singer released the nearly six-minute long music video on Friday evening, hours after his first single in almost four years, Aperture, came out.

It comes after the former One Direction star made a number of announcements this week including a new album and an accompanying tour.

The singer stars in the video which begins with him in a hotel before being followed and eventually chased through what looks like an empty office building by a mysterious man.

The pair collide and fall down a number of stairs before Styles is seen being slammed into walls, a cleaning cart and a vending machine.

Later on in the music video, the popstar is seen running towards his attacker before being lifted into the air over the man’s head like the move made famous by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 musical Dirty Dancing.

The pair break out into a choreographed dance, twirling and grooving together through hallways and empty conference rooms.

The music video ends with Styles returning to his hotel room, humming the lyrics “we belong together” to himself before collapsing on his bed.

The music video comes after the singer announced his first tour in three years, titled Together, Together.

Beginning in May, the tour will see him play around the world this summer including at London’s Wembley Stadium for six nights with shows scheduled in Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Styles revealed the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday night with posters for the upcoming tour and images of people kissing, and wrote: “Together, Together. 2026.”

The star also announced a series of special guests, including Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer Shania Twain, DJ Jamie XX, rising electroclash duo Fcukers, Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, and Blue Lights singer Jorja Smith.

The tour, which will last seven months, will kick off in May with six nights in Amsterdam before heading to London’s Wembley Stadium from June 12, also for six nights.

The 31-year-old singer revealed his latest global tour would be kicking off in May this year (Ian West/PA)

The Grammy-winner will then take the stage in Sao Paulo and Mexico City for two nights each before doing 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Styles will wrap up the tour in Australia with two nights in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets for Styles’ London leg of the tour will go on a pre-sale on January 26 at 11am, before going on general sale on January 30 at 11am.

The singer, who has kept a low profile since the end of his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023, also announced the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, is due to be out on March 6.

Styles launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The Worcestershire-born star released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019, and Harry’s House (2022), with the first and third releases reaching number one in the UK charts.

Styles has also had two UK number one singles as a solo artist with As It Was and Sign Of The Times, and won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.