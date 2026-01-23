Anne Hathaway and Liz Hurley among celebrities at Valentino funeral in Rome

Celebrities including actresses Anne Hathaway and Liz Hurley have gathered in Rome for the funeral of acclaimed fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

Former Vogue editor Anna Wintour was also pictured arriving at the service, which follows a two-day public viewing at the Valentino foundation’s headquarters in the Italian capital.

Anna Wintour arrives to attend the funeral of Valentino Garavani (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Known universally by his first name, Valentino died at his home in Rome on Monday at the age of 93.

Fellow fashion designers Tom Ford, Anna Fendi and Donatella Versace were seen attending the service at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome’s Piazza della Repubblica.

Hurley attended with her son Damian a day after she gave evidence at the Royal Courts of Justice in London in the trial of her legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail for alleged unlawful information-gathering.

Donatella Versace was among the mourners (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Fashion designer Tom Ford arrives at the funeral of Valentino Garavani (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Many famous names from the world of film and fashion have already paid tribute, including his long-time partner Giancarlo Giammetti, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, supermodels Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Valentino’s long career saw him become synonymous with dressing high society, with Diana, Princess of Wales, actress Elizabeth Taylor and former US first lady Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis among his clients.

Fashion designer Valentino Garavani in 2009 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Hundreds of members of the public paid their respects during the public viewing, with many also gathering outside the service on Friday.

Valentino transformed high fashion after co-founding his eponymous luxury brand in the 1960s alongside Giammetti, and became known for his shade of “Valentino Red” as well as his signature use of bows, ruffles and lace.

The coffin of fashion designer Valentino Garavani is carried into the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

His dresses became red carpet favourites for many Hollywood stars, including Sharon Stone, Hathaway and notably Julia Roberts, who wore a black and white vintage Valentino gown to the 2001 Oscars where she won the best actress award for legal drama Erin Brockovich.

Cate Blanchett wore a buttermilk yellow Valentino gown at the 2005 Oscars, when she took home the best supporting actress award for her role in The Aviator.