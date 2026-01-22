Wunmi Mosaku Oscar-nominated for Sinners

Wunmi Mosaku has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners.

The British-Nigerian star is recognised in the best supporting actress category.

She will compete against Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Amy Madigan for Weapons and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.

Wunmi Mosaku (PA)

Radiohead star Jonny Greenwood is nominated for his score for One Battle After Another. He was previously nominated for Phantom Thread and The Power Of The Dog.

Irish star Paul Mescal had been widely tipped to be nominated for an Oscar for his role in Hamnet but was missing from the supporting actor category.

Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn were both recognised in the category for One Battle After Another, alongside Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein, Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value and Delroy Lindo for Sinners.

Mescal’s co-star Jessie Buckley is poised to be nominated for best actress for her turn as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – and is widely considered the frontrunner having already secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award.

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao is expected to be recognised in the best director category.

Zhao made history as the second woman – and the first woman of colour – to win the best director Oscar, for Nomadland in 2021.

Hamnet is also tipped to be nominated for the best picture Oscar, but will face competition from One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary on a mission to save his teenage daughter.

Leonardo DiCaprio is tipped to be nominated for One Battle After Another (Ian West/PA)

DiCaprio is expected to compete for the best actor Oscar against Timothee Chalamet for his turn as an ambitious ping pong player in Marty Supreme, and Wagner Moura for his performance in Brazilian drama The Secret Agent.

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien in Hollywood on March 15.

The nominations have been announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman.