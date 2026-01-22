Two contestants’ fate in the balance as The Traitors set to reveal next murder

The fate of two contestants hangs in the balance as The Traitors is set to reveal its latest murder victim in the next instalment of the hit BBC show.

As the finale approaches, seven contestants remain, two of whom are traitors, with one faithful due to be killed off in Thursday’s episode.

The latest episode, which aired on Wednesday night, saw 22-year-old Faraaz and 32-year-old Roxy vulnerable to the traitors’ next murder.

Traitors Rachel and Stephen were seen making their decision at the end of the episode, which closed before the victim of their next kill was revealed.

As they stood in the turret and discussed their options, Stephen, who works as a cyber security consultant, said: “It’s got to be between Faraaz and Roxy.”

Rachel agreed, and said: “The benefits of murdering Faraaz are he’s getting close to the truth.”

Wednesday night’s episode saw Rachel, a head of communications from Northern Ireland, come under fire when Faraaz raised suspicions against her in front of the group.

Faraaz, from Middlesbrough, said Rachel’s explosive argument with fellow traitor Fiona caused him to question her integrity.

He said: “Fiona didn’t have one-to-one chats with many people. She might have had one with you because you are a traitor.

“I think you had a disagreement, she’s thrown her toys out the pram, and it’s traitor-on-traitor.”

In the turret, Stephen expressed his doubts about murdering Roxy, and said: “I think she really believes both of us are faithfuls.”

The episode also saw Stephen express his concern about his alliance with Rachel, after the pair promised they would not write each other’s names down at the round table.

The episode closed with Rachel making sure they made the right decision, leaving viewers guessing whose name they wrote down.

The next kill will be revealed as The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday at 8pm.