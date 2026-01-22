The Traitors ends with cliffhanger as banishment is set to be revealed in final

As the series finale of The Traitors approaches, viewers have been left on a cliffhanger as the latest player to be banished has yet to be revealed.

The penultimate episode also saw faithful Roxy become the traitors’ latest victim, leaving four faithfuls in the game with two traitors in their midst, as the BBC One show creeps towards its conclusion.

Players are usually eliminated following a round of voting, but the tense episode saw traitor Rachel receive the same amount of votes as faithful James after two rounds of voting.

Host Claudia Winkleman brought out the “chest of chance”, and she told James, 38, and Rachel, 42, that the player who selected the chest with a shield in it would make it to the final.

Gardener James is vulnerable to banishment tomorrow night (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

It came after a dramatic roundtable saw faithfuls Faraaz, 22, and PhD student Jade raise suspicion towards Rachel, who has remained largely under the radar during her time on the show.

Rachel, from Newry, County Down, was chosen as a traitor by presenter Claudia Winkleman when the new series of the show kicked off earlier this month and largely remained under the radar before successfully seeing off two recent challenges.

A few weeks ago, Rachel, who works as a head of communications, was accused of being a traitor in front of the group by fellow traitor Fiona, who was later voted off the show after a dramatic confrontation between the pair.

She has also been accused of being a traitor by former barrister turned author Harriet, who was banished from the castle after leading the charge against her.

Rachel is one of the players who may be banished from the show on Friday (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Meanwhile, James from Weymouth was voted for by Jack, a personal trainer from Essex, and traitor Stephen, who previously made a promise to his teammate Rachel to not write her name down during the roundtable discussions.

It comes after Stephen, 32, was seen stirring the pot earlier in the episode, raising suspicion for Rachel to the other players because he thought that his teammate was going to throw him under the bus.

During a confessional, he said: “I’ve been setting up that I’m suspicious of James and Rachel.

“I have to make sure my gameplay today and tonight has looked as faithful as possible. Otherwise, it could come back to bite me.”

Stephen, who works as a cyber security consultant, also said: “Rachel and I promised we would never write each other’s name on our slate, but what I’m realising is that didn’t mean we would never talk about the other person.

“I think I would be stupid not to try and stand up for myself.”

Ahead of the roundtable, Rachel was seen during a confessional, and said: “Stephen knows he has every opportunity to throw me under the bus and sail to victory.

“I just hope I can trust him.”

The episode closed before the result of the “chest of chance” could be revealed, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats ahead of the final on Friday night.

If a traitor remains in the show at the end of the final episode, they will have the opportunity to steal the prize pot from the faithfuls – which currently stands at £76,750.

Stephen is one of the traitors who remains in the show (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

Thursday’s challenge saw the contestants win another £10,000 for the cash prize, and the opportunity to stop the traitors from committing their last murder.

Earlier in the episode, Roxy, who works as a recruiter, became the next murder victim of the traitors.

When the 32-year-old received her letter and found out she had been killed off the show, she said: “Classic. I kind of knew it today, because I went so hard at the (round)table.

“I think I was going for the traitors and I think they know it. But honestly, I’m so proud of myself for getting this far.”

Roxy unknowingly rooted for the traitors to win (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Roxy, who lives in Amsterdam, unknowingly rooted for the traitors to win, and said: “I would love for Stephen or Rachel to win, I think they’re both amazing people and I think they’ve – hopefully – been faithful and honest throughout the process.”

After her departure, presenter Winkleman, 54, shocked the remaining contestants and revealed that Roxy was secretly the daughter of the first player to be banished from the show, Judy.

The series finale of The Traitors kicks off on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday at 8.30pm.