Sean Bean to host birdwatching podcast

Hollywood star Sean Bean is to host an award-winning podcast for birdwatchers.

Bean, who describes himself as a “keen birder”, will front Get Birding, with the first episode available on Thursday.

Get Birding aims to make birdwatching and nature accessible and joyful for all, and was previously hosted by Mya-Rose Craig, who will return as Bean’s mentor.

Former host Mya-Rose Craig will return as Sean Bean’s mentor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Game Of Thrones and Lord Of The Rings actor Bean will talk about his own birding adventures, as well as those of his celebrity guests.

He is joined by Elbow frontman and BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Guy Garvey for the first episode.

Bean said: “It might come as a surprise to many, but I was a keen birder as a teenager growing up on a Sheffield estate, and spent many happy hours seeing what I could spot in our gardens and surrounding fields with my friends.

Sean Bean described himself as a keen birder (James Turner/PA)

“In a busy world, birdwatching is a great way to connect with nature and relax, and I am excited to pick up my binoculars and go on this adventure with the Get Birding community – from seasoned birders, to those wanting to give it a try.”

Episodes of the podcast will be released fortnightly, while the accompanying Birding YouTube channel @GetBirdingUK will be packed with more birding content.