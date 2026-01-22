Paul Mescal is out and Delroy Lindo is in: Oscar nomination snubs and surprises

The exclusion of Paul Mescal, Chase Infiniti and Ariana Grande and the inclusion of Elle Fanning and Delroy Lindo were some of the snubs and surprises from the Oscar nominations.

Mescal was widely expected to be recognised in the supporting actor category for his role as William Shakespeare in Hamnet, the adaptation of the award-winning book of the same name.

Instead, Delroy Lindo was the surprise inclusion on the list, recognised for his turn in Sinners.

Delroy Lindo at the European premiere of Sinners in London (Ian West/PA)

The London-born actor was critically acclaimed for his performance in Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama but most pundits expected him to be left out of the Oscar nods in favour of Mescal or Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly.

Infiniti was tipped to compete for the best actress Oscar for her breakout role in One Battle After Another, playing the daughter of Leonardo DiCaprio’s washed-up revolutionary.

However, she was also missing from the contenders and instead Kate Hudson was recognised for Song Sung Blue.

Chase Infiniti was a surprise omission from the nominations (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Grande missed out on a supporting actress nod, with the spot many expected her to fill taken by Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value.

Formula One blockbuster F1, starring Damson Idris and Brad Pitt, was a surprise inclusion in the best picture race, but it came at the expense of Cannes-winning Iranian film It Was Such An Accident, which had been expected to compete.

The film’s director Jafar Panahi was also left out of his category, with Marty Supreme’s Josh Safdie included instead.

Frankenstein director Guillermo Del Toro was also overlooked, despite his film landing a best picture nomination and a string of below-the-line nods, as well as a supporting actor nod for Jacob Elordi.

Sinners leads the nominations with 16 nods.

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien in Hollywood on March 15.

The ceremony will air on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player in the UK.