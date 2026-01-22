Meghan’s Netflix show fails to crack top 1,000 most-watched programmes

The second series of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show failed to crack the top 1,000 most-watched programmes on the platform, figures suggest.

The second instalment of With Love, Meghan was the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, with two million views, according to data released by the platform.

It comes just below Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2: Part 2 in the rankings, and below programmes including Downton Abbey, Superstore and Franklin & Bash, which are all several years old.

Meghan with Queen Eye star Tan France (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix/PA)

The second series was savaged by critics and described as “so boring, so contrived, so effortfully whimsical… it does become almost fascinating” when it was released in August.

The episodes featured guests including singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France.

The festive special of the programme – With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration – also failed to crack the top 1,000 and landed at 1,022 on the list of most-watched shows, with 2.4 million views.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration was also released on Netflix (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix/PA)

Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative contract thought to be worth more than 100 million US dollars (£74 million) with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

They have since signed a new first-look deal for film and television projects, meaning Netflix will have the first option on Harry and Meghan’s projects with their Archewell production company.

The first series of With Love, Meghan launched on the streaming platform in March 2025 and coincided with the unveiling of Meghan’s As Ever brand, with her first products including her raspberry jam, and the flower sprinkles she repeatedly promotes throughout the show.

The holiday special saw Meghan making crackers and offering tips such as adding wax seals to wrapped gifts to improve their presentation, and letting tree ornaments “find their light”.

Harry, who featured briefly in the first season of With Love, Meghan but not the second, made a cameo near the end of the festive episode, walking into the kitchen while Meghan and visiting restaurateur Tom Colicchio were cooking.