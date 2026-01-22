Legally Blonde prequel series announces release date and season two renewal

The Legally Blonde prequel series, titled Elle, is set premiere this summer – and has already been confirmed for a second season.

The Prime Video series will follow Elle Woods, the main character of the 2001 cult classic Legally Blonde, during her high school years, before the events of the hit film took place.

Although the highly anticipated series will air on July 1, the streaming service announced a second season has already been commissioned.

The new series will star Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods (Prime Video/PA)

Legally Blonde is based on the novel of the same name, and stars US actress Reese Witherspoon as pink-obsessed sorority girl Elle Woods, who enrols into Harvard Law to win back her ex-boyfriend, who dumped her to attend the same school.

Elle is said to follow the character in high school, as viewers learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the young woman from the first Legally Blonde film.

The series will see actress Lexi Minetree take on the role of the sorority girl, with her parents Eva and Wyatt played by comedian June Diane Raphael and That Thing You Do! star Tom Everett Scott, respectively.

Witherspoon, 49, is revisiting the pop culture classic, as her production company Hello Sunshine has teamed up with Amazon MGM Studios for the remake.

Reese Witherspoon’s production company is behind the remake (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with.

“Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

Elle will also star Zombies franchise actress Chandler Kinney, as well as Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz and Zac Looker.

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, US actor and chef David Burtka, and Screen Actors Guild award nominee Amy Pietz are among the guest stars who have been named.

Witherspoon starred in the Legally Blonde film franchise (Ian West/PA)

Legally Blonde – starring Witherspoon, Matthew Davis, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair – became a pop culture classic after its release.

The majority of the cast returned for the 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde – where postgraduate Elle travels to Washington DC with the intention of persuading politicians to ban animal testing.

Elle will be available to watch on Prime Video from July 1.