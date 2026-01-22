Last faithful to be murdered on The Traitors ‘happy’ to have left before final

The latest faithful banished from The Traitors has revealed she was “kind of happy” to be leaving the show before the final, adding: “It only gets so much harder.”

Roxy, who works as a recruiter, became the latest murder victim on the hit BBC One show, and was killed off in the series’ penultimate episode on Thursday.

During her exit interview, Roxy reflected on her departure from the show before the final on Friday night, revealing she is “really proud” of how far she got, and is relieved she left when she did.

The 32-year-old said: “I’m kind of happy, because it only gets so much harder.

“I think I’ve got as far as I could. I would have loved to have got to the final, but it was just always my aim to get as far as possible, so I’m really proud.”

Roxy is the latest contestant to leave the show (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

She added: “I went in there wanting to be a traitor, but when I was picked to be faithful, I actually thought it was so much nicer and I felt relieved.

“I think my mind changed as soon as I became a faithful.”

During recent episodes, Roxy has been seen getting upset and frustrated, particularly after the roundtable discussions, about not knowing who the traitors were.

After her departure, host Claudia Winkleman shocked the remaining contestants and revealed that Roxy was secretly the daughter of the first player to be banished from the show, Judy.

Roxy said it would have been “great” to see the shock on the other players’ faces, adding: “I was happy because I had managed to get one over on the traitors as they hadn’t established and figured out that relationship.”

Speaking about entering the Scottish castle with her mother, Roxy said: “To do it with your mum is just the experience times a hundred, it was so, so nice.”

She also reflected on calling her “mum” during the first mission on the show, and said it was “not the best move”, adding: “I did fear it would happen because that was the hardest thing, not being able to call her mum.

“It was just so special doing it with her, and so when she left, that was a bit sad.”

It was revealed that Judy was the mother of Roxy, after she was ‘murdered’ on Thursday (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Roxy described the experience as “so good”, and said: “Meeting all these people that you may never have crossed paths with in life and just doing it with mum as well. That’s like an extra experience.

“The whole thing still blows my mind.”

As the reality TV show creeps towards its conclusion, six contestants remain – four faithfuls, with two traitors in their midst.

The series finale of The Traitors kicks off on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday at 8.30pm.