Jesy Nelson says twins have given her ‘so much purpose’ in new series trailer

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has said her twin babies have given her “so much purpose” in a trailer for a new documentary series about her life outside the girl band.

The 34-year-old will star in Prime Video’s Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, after giving birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May 2025 with musician Zion Foster, and revealing they had been diagnosed with SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy) in a post on Instagram.

In a new trailer for the series, after finding out she is pregnant, Nelson says: “This is a whole new chapter of my life. I feel like I have so much purpose now.”

She is later seen being told by a doctor that “90% to 95% of the time, unfortunately, both babies don’t make it”, before she says she is “hoping and praying for the best” and adds: “I hate that my body is letting me down.”

When announcing her babies’ condition earlier this month, Nelson said the rare genetic condition would mean they are unlikely to ever be able to walk or regain their neck strength.

She said the diagnosis was made after her mother noticed the twins “were not showing as much movement in their legs as they should be”, and they later began to struggle with feeding.

Elsewhere in the documentary trailer, speaking about her career, Nelson adds: “I’ve just always wanted to entertain people, It feels magical, and then very quickly it isn’t.

“I just have always stayed quiet because I was the one that left (Little Mix).”

Nelson’s documentary series will launch on February 13 (Doug Peters/PA)

Prime Video says the six-part series will follow Nelson’s life after Little Mix, including her pregnancy, struggles with the pressure of fame and her mental health battles.

She said of the series: “I’m so incredibly proud of this docuseries and I cannot wait for my fans and for everyone who has followed my journey to see this.”

In an Instagram post, Nelson said that when she first went to see doctors about her twins they told her “don’t worry, it’s fine”, before an eventual diagnosis of SMA1.

The NHS says the condition causes muscle weakness, movement problems, problems with breathing and swallowing, muscle tremors, and bone and joint problems.

In her Instagram post, the Romford-born star, said: “The reason I wanted to make this video was because the last few months has honestly been the most heartbreaking time of my life.

“I literally feel like my whole life has done a 360, I almost feel like I’m grieving a life that I thought I was going to have with my children, and I’ll have to be grateful because at the end of the day, they’re still here, and that’s the main thing, and they’ve had their treatment.

“And I truly believe that my girls will fight all the odds and, with the right help, they will fight this and go on to do things that have never been done.”

Nelson said she had made her children’s diagnosis public as she wanted to raise awareness of the condition.

She also experienced a series of complications during her pregnancy, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which she documented on social media.

Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020 (Matt Crossick/PA)

According to the NHS, TTTS affects 10% to 15% of identical twins who share a placenta and “can have serious consequences”.

The condition is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin to the other, leaving one with a greater blood volume than the other.

One treatment involves using a laser to burn away the blood vessels in the placenta that are causing the unequal flow.

The singer underwent the emergency procedure and spent 10 weeks in hospital before giving birth prematurely at 31 weeks on May 15.

Nelson rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

The singer left in December 2020 after the pop group had spent nearly a decade together, with chart-topping singles including their winning song Cannonball, Shout Out To My Ex and Wings.

She has released two songs as a solo artist: Boyz, which featured US rapper Nicki Minaj, in 2021 and Bad Thing in 2023.

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix will launch on Prime Video on February 13.