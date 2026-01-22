Jessie Buckley ‘honoured’ by Oscar nomination and addresses Paul Mescal snub

Irish actress Jessie Buckley has said she is “honoured” to be nominated in the Best Actress category for this year’s Oscars.

The 36-year-old from Killarney has made the shortlist for her portrayal of Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in Hamnet.

The film is an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of the Bard and the death of his young son.

Irish actor Paul Mescal starred in the film as William Shakespeare and was widely expected to be recognised in the supporting actor category. However, he did not receive a nomination on Thursday.

Jessie Buckley spoke about receiving an Oscar nod for Hamnet (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Buckley praised her co-star, and said: “I think he’s extraordinary in this film. I know I’ve met a partner for life in doing this with him.

“I don’t know what to say apart from he is, to me, my absolute. His artistry is something that will continue to grow and be a theme in so many different ways.”

Buckley added: “I know what we created together is something that’s so special to us, and I hold that so dearly in my heart, and there’s no part of Agnes that exists without Paul.

“So, what is recognised belongs to him as much as him being recognised in his own category would.”

Buckley said that there is no part of her character that exists without co-star Paul Mescal (Corine Solberg/PA)

Speaking to the US magazine, Buckley also expressed her gratitude for her nomination, and said: “I’m so proud and honoured to be beside all those extraordinary women and to be there with Hamnet. I’m delighted.”

The star is widely considered the frontrunner having already secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award.

US actress Elle Fanning is also among the stars who have reacted to their nomination, having taken to Instagram to express her shock and gratitude.

The 27-year-old, who has been nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Norwegian film, Sentimental Value, posted a screenshot of herself crying while on a FaceTime call.

She wrote: “IS THIS REAL!?!?!?! IS THIS A DREAM!?!?!?!

“I can’t catch my breath. I am in absolute shock. What an honour to have my first Academy Award nomination be for a film that acknowledges the power of moviemaking and family.

“My mum, grandma, sister, and aunt were here with me this morning to scream and hug and cry. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Fanning continued: “To be amongst the beautiful women in this category is truly overwhelming. I was equally overjoyed to see our entire Sentimental Value family recognised.”

She said: “I am filled with so much love. The whole house got nominated.”

Elle Fanning said she was in ‘absolute shock’ after her nomination (Corine Solberg/PA)

In the post, Fanning named the members of the cast and crew who received Oscar nods, including Norwegian actress, Renate Reinsve, who was nominated for best actress in a leading role.

She also named Stellan Skarsgard and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who were recognised for actor in a supporting role and actress in a supporting role, respectively.

The star also named Olivier Bugge Coutte, who is up for the film editing Oscar, and writers Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, who received a nod for best original screenplay.

Trier is also up in the directing category, and the film has been nominated for best international feature film.