Irish stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal tipped for Oscar nominations

Irish stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal are among the actors tipped to land Oscar nominations on Thursday.

The duo are likely to receive nods for their performances in Hamnet, the big-screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the death of his young son.

Buckley is poised to be nominated for best actress for her turn as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – and is widely considered the frontrunner having already secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award.

Jessie Buckley won at the Golden Globes (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

Mescal is likely to get a supporting actor nod for his role as the Bard, while Chloe Zhao is expected to be recognised in the best director category.

Zhao made history as the second woman – and the first woman of colour – to win the best director Oscar, for Nomadland in 2021.

Hamnet is also tipped to be nominated for the best picture Oscar, but will face competition from One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary on a mission to save his teenage daughter.

DiCaprio and his co-stars Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor are all thought to be in the running for acting nods, while Anderson is likely to receive a directing nomination.

Leonardo DiCaprio is tipped to be nominated for One Battle After Another (Ian West/PA)

DiCaprio is expected to compete for the best actor Oscar against Timothee Chalamet for his turn as an ambitious ping pong player in Marty Supreme, and Wagner Moura for his performance in Brazilian drama The Secret Agent.

British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku could land a nod in the supporting actress category for her performance in Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners.

Radiohead star Jonny Greenwood could secure a nomination for his score for One Battle After Another. He was previously nominated for Phantom Thread and The Power Of The Dog.

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien in Hollywood on March 15.

The nominations will be announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman at 1.30pm UK time on Thursday.